Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Crookfur Road near to St Cadoc's Primary

Police in East Renfrewshire are hunting a gang of three men who assaulted a man in broad daylight in a targeted attack.

Police were called to Crookfur Road in Newton Mearns at about 12:30 on Thursday after a 36-year-old man was set upon by three armed men.

Two arrived in a Transit van and one in a car. They made off before emergency services arrived.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is stable.

Police said the first suspect was driving a grey Hyundai and described him as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, of stocky build with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt.

'Targeted attack'

The second suspect, who was driving a white Ford Transit Van, is described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, of medium build with a bald or shaved head and a short fair beard. He was wearing a grey and white T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and spoke with a Glasgow accent.

The third suspect, who was a passenger in the van, is described as white, in his mid to late 30s, of slight build, and wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up. He may have been bald and was described as being of similar appearance to the driver.

Following the attack the grey Hyundai was seen driving east along Crookfur Road, while the Transit van headed west.

Det Sgt Nick Gribben said: "This was a violent and targeted attack which took place in a busy residential area, near to a primary school.

"The conduct of these individuals is completely unacceptable and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

"Crookfur Road and the surrounding area was busy with cars at the time of the incident and I would urge any motorists with dashcams who were nearby to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

"I would also ask any members of the public who saw or heard anything suspicious, and are yet to speak to police, to get in touch."