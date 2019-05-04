Image caption Last year's march attracted tens of thousands of supporters

Tens of thousands of people are expected to march through Glasgow later in support of Scottish independence.

The All Under One Banner event will leave Kelvingrove Park at 13:30 BST, making its way through the city centre before ending with a rally at Glasgow Green.

Police Scotland said last year's event attracted about 35,000 people.

The March For Independence is one of a series of events taking place across Scotland between May and October.

All Under One Banner describes itself as a "pro-independence organisation whose core aim is to march at regular intervals until Scotland is free" and says it is open to "everyone who desires to live in an independent nation".

The group posted on Twitter on Friday: "In 24 hours the Scottish people will show just how hungry the appetite for independence is, with tens of thousands taking to the streets in a clear and present declaration of the demand for self-determination, which we are now unstoppably hurtling towards."