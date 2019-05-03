Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police found Karen Young's body at a flat in Port Glasgow in June last year

Two men killed a vulnerable woman before one used her bank card to try to buy a takeaway meal.

Allan Docherty, 34, and Weir McKay, 44, targeted Karen Young in Port Glasgow last summer.

A court heard that the 47-year-old was strangled and hit on the head with a metal pole and hammer by Docherty, who was convicted of murdering her.

McKay was found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide by inflicting blunt force injuries.

McKay was branded "utterly indifferent" towards Ms Young as jurors heard he stole her bank card and tried to get dinner at a local Chinese restaurant after the killing.

The attack happened on 9 June last year at Docherty's flat in Port Glasgow.

'Sham concerns'

Miss Young, who was described as having a number of personal issues, had been accused of stealing an item from the flat.

Police turned up at the flat after a 999 call and found her lying on the floor.

Docherty was said to have shown "sham concerns" towards the mother.

During the call, he was heard stating: "Wake up, honey. There is an ambulance coming."

Docherty told police he had only recently met Ms Young, from Kilmacolm, and could not explain why she was there.

After being told she was dead, he held his head in his hands and swore.

The court heard that the main cause of death was neck injuries and her larynx was fractured.

'Utterly indifferent'

Jurors heard there had been a "delay" in dialling 999.

Prosecutor Lisa Gillespie told the trial: "That was the actions of a man with something to hide."

The advocate depute said McKay had been "acting in concert" with Docherty.

He had steered a housing officer away from the flat as Ms Young lay dying.

Miss Gillespie: "He was trying to conceal what was happening to Karen Young. He said his explanation for sending the housing officer away was panic."

It was claimed McKay went on to rummage through and steal Ms Young's bag. He was then said to have tried to use her bank card at local shops.

Miss Gillespie: "So panicked was he that he thought he had better cheer himself up with a Chinese takeaway.

"These were actions of someone who could not care about Karen Young. He was utterly indifferent to the woman."

'Cold-hearted'

Docherty and McKay, both from Port Glasgow, will be sentenced later this month.

Docherty is facing a life sentence. Judge Lady Stacey will determine how many years he will spend in jail before being eligible for parole.

Det Ch Insp Grant MacLeod, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said the case was one of the most complex he had been involved in.

He added: "The murder of Karen was brutal and cold hearted, and these two men made extensive steps to try and cover up their crime.

"Karen was a mother and was much loved by her family and we hope that today's verdict will give them some comfort in what has been a long and difficult case.

"I am incredibly grateful for the commitment of the officers who worked on this inquiry and would also like to publicly thank the community who came forward with the vital information which helped bring those convicted today to justice."