Missing Glasgow mum and three children traced
- 4 May 2019
Police say a woman who had gone missing from her home in Glasgow along with her three young children has been traced.
Kellyann Crosbie, 25, her two-year-old son, and daughters aged three and four, left their home in Knightswood's Kirkton Avenue at 01:45 on Wednesday morning.
They were reported missing on Thursday after failing to make contact with a family member.
Police said on Saturday that the family had since been found safe and well.