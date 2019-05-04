Glasgow & West Scotland

Missing Glasgow mum and three children traced

  • 4 May 2019
Image caption Concern was raised after the mother and three children left their flat in the Knightswood area of Glasgow

Police say a woman who had gone missing from her home in Glasgow along with her three young children has been traced.

Kellyann Crosbie, 25, her two-year-old son, and daughters aged three and four, left their home in Knightswood's Kirkton Avenue at 01:45 on Wednesday morning.

They were reported missing on Thursday after failing to make contact with a family member.

Police said on Saturday that the family had since been found safe and well.

