A 66-year-old man has been robbed of a five-figure sum of cash after a group of men burst into his home and stole a safe.

Police have described the attack, which took place on Friday at about 14:15 in Shields Road in Galston, near Kilmarnock, as "incredible callous".

They also said that they believed it was pre-planned raid by about four or five men.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

'Terrifying experience'

Following the theft, the men made off in a silver coloured Lexus GS300 car, which had a broken rear windscreen, heading towards the centre of Galston.

Det Sgt Ewan Bell said: "Although the man was not physically injured, this robbery was a terrifying experience for him to have to go through and he has been left shaken.

"Nobody should be afraid in their own home and it is vital that we find the men responsible for this incredibly callous and forceful crime."

Mr Bell said officers were going through CCTV and making door-to-door inquiries in an effort to find the men responsible.

He added: "We believe that the man we have described may have been in the area in the days leading up to the robbery and that it was a pre-planned, targeted attack."

One of the men was wearing a grey balaclava while another is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with pale skin. He is described as having short cropped hair that was either blond or red and stubble on his face.