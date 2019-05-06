Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place on Govan Road close to Canting Way

A 26-year-old man has died after his motorbike crashed in the southside of Glasgow.

The accident took place on Govan Road, near Canting Way, at about 17:00 on Sunday.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died from his injuries.

Police have said they believe his black 125cc KSR Moto motorcycle struck a kerb after he lost control, and as a result he was thrown from the machine.

Sgt Jon Mochan, of Police Scotland's Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "We are trying to establish exactly what caused this motorcycle to lose control and are appealing to anyone who may have seen the bike prior to the incident taking place, or may have dash-cam footage from Govan Road near to 5pm."