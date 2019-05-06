Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Malcolm Easton died at the scene of the crash in Lanarkshire

A lorry driver who died in a collision on the M74 in Lanarkshire last week has been named by police.

Malcolm Easton, 42, from Alexandria, died at the scene of the crash near Lesmahagow on Thursday evening.

His lorry overturned and left the carriageway after colliding with a BMW car at about 18:25.

Police said the 36-year-old BMW driver was not injured. They appealed for assistance from anyone with information about the crash.

Officers want to speak to witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam footage of the vehicles.

The fatal crash happened just 24 hours after three people lost their lives on the same stretch of road.

The men died in two separate crashes less than 10 hours apart.

Craig McLaren, 22, from Eastriggs, was killed in the first accident at about 21:05 on Wednesday near Ecclefechan.

Van driver David Walton, 57, and his 17-year-old passenger, Joshua Hatton-Emery, died in a second crash at 06:15 near Kirkpatrick-Fleming. They were both from Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire.