An armed robber escaped with a five-figure sum of money after threatening a member of staff with a handgun at a post office in East Dunbartonshire.

The raid took place at Stonedyke Post Office on Spey Road, Bearsden, at about 14:15 on Monday.

The 47-year-old member of staff had been locking up when a man approached him on a dark-coloured mountain bike.

The robber followed the worker inside where he threatened him before bundling the money into a black sports bag.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in tall and in his late 40s or early 50s.

He was wearing blue overall-style trousers, a dark blue oilskin jacket with a hood, a navy tammy hat, black gloves, a silver/white neckerchief and grey trainers with a white sole.

Appealing for information, Det Sgt Colin Kilgour said: "Although not physically injured, the man, who was simply closing up after a shift at work, has been left shaken by this incident.

"Our officers are carrying out a number of inquiries, including checking through CCTV, in efforts to trace the person responsible.

"The suspect was wearing quite distinctive clothing - do you remember seeing anyone matching his description? We urge you to get in contact."