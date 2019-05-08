Funeral of Celtic great Stevie Chalmers is held
The funeral of Stevie Chalmers, who scored Celtic's winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has been taking place in Glasgow.
Members of his family have been joined by footballers past and present at St Mary's Church, Calton.
The funeral cortege will then make its way to Celtic Park, where fans have gathered, before a private cremation.
Chalmers was in the Celtic team that beat Inter Milan to become the first British club to lift the European Cup.
- Watch Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions
- Ex-Celtic captain McNeill dies aged 79
- Did heading a ball claim the lives of two Lisbon Lions?
The Scotland forward spent 12 seasons at Celtic, scoring 236 goals, and also played for Morton and Partick Thistle.
Chalmers' death at 83 came a week after Billy McNeill, who captained the Lisbon Lions, passed away aged 79.
Among those attending his funeral were fellow Lisbon Lions Bobby Lennox, Bertie Auld, Jim Craig and John Hughes, as well as current Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
Former Rangers goalkeeper Peter McCloy was also among the mourners.
Chalmers, who scored three times and won five caps for Scotland, won four league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups with Celtic.
After he died last week, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Stevie was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this desperately sad time."
Celtic manager Neil Lennon said Chalmers was "always a quiet and unassuming man whenever I met him, and happiest spending time with his fellow Lions".