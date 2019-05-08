Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Emma Faulds drove a distinctive car and police are trying to find anyone who may have seen it

Detectives are trying to trace the movements of the car belonging to missing Ayrshire woman Emma Faulds, in the hours after she was last seen.

The last sighting of the 39-year-old was at about 21:10 on Sunday 28 April 2019 in Fairfield Park, Monkton.

But officers believe her blue BMW was outside her home in Fullarton Street, Kilmarnock at 07:30 the next day.

They said information about where the car was driven and when it was parked may help them locate Ms Faulds.

Police fear she may have come to harm.

On Tuesday, detectives searched a house in Fairfield Park, Monkton, approximately 12 miles from Kilmarnock.

Image caption Forensic officers searched a detached property in Fairfield Park, Monkton

But on Wednesday, they re-appealed for information about Ms Fauld's blue BMW 1 Series M Sport with the distinctive registration number F5 EMA.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the car being driven and being parked outside Ms Fauld's house.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus, who is leading the inquiry, said: "I am deeply concerned that there has been no contact from Emma. She comes from a loving and close-knit family and is constantly in touch with them.

"She also cares for her dog and she would never just leave him without ensuring he is being cared for. Given that there has been no contact from her, I cannot rule out the possibility that she may have come to harm.

Image caption Missing posters have been distributed in the Ayrshire towns

"We continue to speak to Emma's family and friends and people who know Emma in the hope that they can provide information which would assist us. Members of the public are also providing information which is currently being assessed and I'm grateful for their contribution.

"I'm still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Emma's blue BMW between Monkton and Kilmarnock. It has a personalised registration, F5 EMA, please think back, did you see this car and where did you see it?"

'Piecing together movements'

Ms Faulds' car, which was recovered outside her home, has been removed by officers and is undergoing a full forensic examination.

Two other cars are also being examined.

Specialist officers have also been searching properties in the Monkton area and detectives continue to review CCTV for any images of Ms Faulds or her car in an effort to piece together her movements.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3in in height, with a slim, athletic build, pale complexion, blue eyes and long blonde hair.