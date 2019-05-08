Lifetime restriction for convicted rapist

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ranna Singh was jailed in 2007 for raping a woman at knifepoint in a country lane

A convicted rapist who attacked a woman after insisting it was "safe" to be with him has been given a life sentence.

Ranna Singh attacked his victim at a flat in Govan, Glasgow, in April 2017.

At the High Court in Glasgow Lady Rae imposed an order for lifelong restriction for the attempted rape. He will serve at least four years in jail.

The 38-year-old was previously jailed in 2007 after he and a friend raped a stranger at knifepoint.

Singh had denied this latest crime, but was convicted following a trial last August.

Lady Rae branded him "manipulative, predatory and violent".

She said the victim was "vulnerable" due to drink before Singh subjected her to a "prolonged and persistent" attack.

Neighbour heard attack

The judge added: "You take no responsibility for your sexual offending claiming that you were wrongly convicted here and in 2007.

"From the information before me, you have shown in the past that you are resistant to change or the need for treatment."

Singh was also told that he appeared to blame others including victims and the police.

Jurors heard that Singh and his victim had been at a nightclub before he lured the woman to his home.

He made up claims about "unlicensed taxis" and that it was "safer" going to his.

He denied any sexual contact occurred - but police found him with his trousers on back to front when they later turned up.

They were alerted when a neighbour heard the attack taking place.

Singh was the subject of an interim sexual offences prevention order at the time.

It emerged after the verdict Singh and accomplice Mohammed Yousaff were each jailed for six years in 2007 for raping a woman in a lane in Howwood, Renfrewshire.

The court heard Singh was also convicted of having a knife in 2014.