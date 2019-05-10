Glasgow & West Scotland

Emma Faulds: Man charged over death

  • 10 May 2019
Emma Faulds
Image caption Emma Faulds had been reported missing

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Kilmarnock woman Emma Faulds.

The 39-year-old was last seen in Monkton in Ayrshire on Sunday 28 April and her disappearance had prompted a major police search.

Her body has not been found.

Police have said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. The man, who is also 39, is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court later.

