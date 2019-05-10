Man in court over Emma Faulds murder
- 10 May 2019
A 39-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Emma Faulds.
Ross Willox made no plea at Ayr Sheriff Court and is expected to appear again next week.
Ms Faulds, 39, from Kilmarnock, was last seen in Monkton in Ayrshire on Sunday 28 April and her disappearance prompted a major police search.
Her body has not been found.