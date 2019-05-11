Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The suspect was last seen near Glasgow Central Station

Police have asked for the public's help after a man was subjected to an unprovoked attack in Glasgow's Trongate last weekend.

The victim, who is 25, suffered a broken ankle and facial injury after he was pushed to the ground and punched at about 21:45 on Saturday 4 May.

The man who attacked him was seen heading off along Argyle Street near Central Station.

Officers investigating the attack have issued a description of the suspect.

Det Con Leigh-Anne Sutherland said: "This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack which has left the young man with serious injuries.

"The city centre would have been busy at the time of the attack and therefore I'm anxious to speak to anyone who either witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen the culprit afterwards."

The culprit is described as white, around 5ft 9ins or 5ft 10ins, in his mid to late 30s with a stocky build and shaved head. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jumper.