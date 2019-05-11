Image copyright PA

Police are searching for a man who said he wanted to set black people "on fire".

The comments were reported to have been made on a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Carluke on 31 March.

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The man is described as white, with thick stubble and short brown hair, and wearing a polo top with a purple collar and a black jumper that said "Balmain Paris" on the front in white letters.