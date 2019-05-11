Police hunt man who said he wanted to set black people 'on fire'
- 11 May 2019
Police are searching for a man who said he wanted to set black people "on fire".
The comments were reported to have been made on a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Carluke on 31 March.
British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The man is described as white, with thick stubble and short brown hair, and wearing a polo top with a purple collar and a black jumper that said "Balmain Paris" on the front in white letters.