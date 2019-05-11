Image copyright Google Image caption The fire outside a house in Burnfoot Crescent, Paisley is believed to have been started deliberately

A car and bins were ablaze outside a house in Paisley after a fire was deliberately started.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Burnfoot Crescent at around 12:50 on Saturday.

Wheelie bins and a blue coloured Skoda Roomster parked in the driveway of a house were found to be alight.

Emergency services were called to extinguish the flames and then investigated. They believe the fire was set on purpose.

Det Sgt David Tomlinson, of Police Scotland, said: "We believe that one of the wheelie bins was deliberately set on fire which in turn spread to other bins and also a car parked in the driveway.

"Thankfully no-one was injured on this occasion nevertheless setting fires deliberately is extremely reckless and dangerous and it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible."

He urged those with information to contact Police Scotland.