Image copyright Google Image caption Heavy smoke damage was caused to the store

Police have said that a large rubbish fire outside a home improvement store was started deliberately.

Heavy smoke damage was caused to Mr Deng's outlet in the Hillington area of Glasgow.

The emergency services were called to the store at about 22:15 on Saturday. The fire was extinguished and no-one was injured.

Officers are trying to trace five men seen in the area, one of whom is thought to have started the fire.

Det Con Jamie Howarth at Paisley CID said: "This was a very senseless and reckless act to carry out and thankfully no-one was hurt.

"I urge anyone who saw the group of males hanging around the area or anyone who knows their identity to contact police."

The five men are described as: