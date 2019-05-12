Image copyright Google Image caption The overnight attack took place in Royal Exchange Square

A man and a woman have been injured in a serious assault in the centre of Glasgow.

Police said they were attacked at about 03:10 in Royal Exchange Square.

The man, who was 21, was cut on his forehead and ear. The 20-year-old woman was kicked in the stomach.

Officers have issued a description of two men and two women they believe took part in the attack. They are thought to have been in the Light Club shortly before the incident.

The suspects are all believed to in their mid-20s.

Det Con Leigh-Anne Sutherland at Glasgow City Centre CID said: "The city centre would have been busy at the time of the incident with people leaving night clubs and therefore we are appealing for any passers-by who were in the vicinity around that time and may have either witnessed the incident or seen the four suspects in the area to contact us.

"There are a number of CCTV cameras in the area and we are currently reviewing footage to gain further information.

"Anyone with any information should contact police."

Both the male suspects are described as white and approximately 5ft 10in tall. One had dark curly hair and was wearing a printed T-shirt. The other had dark hair tied up in a bun and was wearing a white T-shirt.

One of the female suspects is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and wearing a leopard print top. The second had short dark hair worn in a middle parting.

All four suspects spoke with foreign accents.

The injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.