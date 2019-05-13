Six men jailed for rival gang murder bids

Image caption The guilty men included (clockwise, from top left) Peter Bain, Brian Ferguson, Andrew Gallacher and John Hardie

Six men have been jailed for a series of attempts to murder men linked to a rival Glasgow crime family.

The attacks were carried out by associates of the Lyons criminal family against men associated with their rivals, the Daniel family.

At the High Court in Glasgow, the attackers received prison sentences totalling 104 years.

The judge, Lord Mulholland, had said that the courts took a dim view of such "gangsterous conduct".

Brian Ferguson, 37, Andrew Gallacher, 40, Robert Pickett, 53, Andrew Sinclair, 32, John Hardie, 35, and Peter Bain, 45, were found guilty of conspiracy to murder last month.

They targeted Robert Daniel, Thomas Bilsland, Gary Petty, Ryan Fitzsimmons and Steven Daniel between June 2016 and September 2017 at locations in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Manchester.

The murder bids included an attack on Steven "Bonzo" Daniel on 18 May 2017.

After a high-speed car chase which ended with a crash on an off-ramp of the M8, he was attacked with a cleaver and a hammer.

His nose was almost severed from his face, and his injuries were so severe that police initially thought he had been shot at close range.

The Audi S3 used in the attack was set on fire, but a bloodied machete was discovered in the back seat.

The first attack was on Robert Daniel, whose car was rammed by another vehicle before he was chased into a house in Robroyston on 8 December 2016.

Image copyright Crown Office Image caption A machete was found in the back of the burnt-out car

Once inside the house he was struck twice on the back of the head with what he later told police was a hatchet or a machete.

A month later, Thomas Bilsland suffered a fractured skull after he was set upon in Glasgow's Cranhill.

Gary Petty, was targeted after he visited an Italian takeaway in Maryhill on 7 March 2017.

Image copyright Crown Office Image caption A Landrover Discovery was found after the attack on Robert Daniel

Former soldier Ryan Fitzsimmons was left unconscious and brain-damaged after being ambushed in the street by a masked gang on 28 April 2017.

The 34-year-old was attacked with a sword and a hammer outside the home he shared with his mother in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The discovery that cars driven by the victims had been fitted with tracking devices eventually led police to the men who were convicted of the attacks.

When officers raided their properties they found samurai swords, machetes, false number plates, firearms and baseball bats.

Image caption Det Insp Jim Bradley described the level of violence as "horrific"

Det Inp Jim Bradley said it was a "miracle" that some of the victims survived.

"It's been documented in the trial that if it hadn't been for medical intervention and the expertise of medical staff that a couple of our victims would have died," he said.

"The level of violence in such a planned and premeditated manner was horrific.

"There's no other word for it - just totally horrific."