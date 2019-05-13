Image caption The protest coincided with President Trump's visit to Turnberry last summer

Two men reported to prosecutors after a paragliding protest during Donald Trump's stay at Turnberry will face no criminal proceedings.

A banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" was flown from an aircraft shortly after the US president arrived at his South Ayrshire golf resort last July.

At the time police said the protester placed himself in grave danger.

The 55-year-old man was subsequently arrested, charged and released pending further inquiries.

In November, officers said a 35-year-old man had been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident, which breached the air exclusion zone around the luxury hotel and golf course.

But on Monday it was confirmed neither man will face criminal proceedings.

Image caption Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said the protester was in "grave danger" given the massive security operation

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal deals with every case on its own individual facts and circumstances, and will take action where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to do so.

"Following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of this case, Crown Counsel instructed that there should be no criminal proceedings at this time.

"The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available."

Mr Trump and his wife Melania stayed at the Trump Turnberry resort during the private leg of his four-day visit to the UK.