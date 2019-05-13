Burning barrels create smoke plume over Glasgow
- 13 May 2019
A huge plume of smoke has been seen over Glasgow after fire broke out at an industrial estate in the south of the city.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a "large quantity" of barrels were ablaze on Barfillan Drive, in Craigton.
Four fire appliances were sent to the scene at about 18:30 on Monday. There were no reports of any casualties.
A spokesperson said: "Firefighters were met by a large quantity of barrels on fire.
"Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire."