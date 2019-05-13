Image caption Firefighters said a large number of barrels were ablaze

A huge plume of smoke has been seen over Glasgow after fire broke out at an industrial estate in the south of the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a "large quantity" of barrels were ablaze on Barfillan Drive, in Craigton.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene at about 18:30 on Monday. There were no reports of any casualties.

A spokesperson said: "Firefighters were met by a large quantity of barrels on fire.

"Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire."