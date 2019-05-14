Former youth football coach admits abuse

Image copyright Alan Lewis

A former youth coach involved in Scottish football has been jailed after admitting a series of child sex abuse crimes.

Jim McCafferty, 73, worked at Celtic, Hibernian and Falkirk more than 20 years ago.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, he admitted 10 charges of indecent assault and one of lewd and libidinous behaviour against teenage boys.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

He is the fourth man connected to either Celtic or Celtic Boys Club to be found guilty of historical child sex abuse in the past year.

