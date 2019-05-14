Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a family home in Paisley.

During the incident on 3 May, two men broke into a house - where a 27-year-old woman, her 31-year-old partner and a young child were home - and stole a small safe.

Two men, aged 33 and 51, were arrested following the robbery in the town's Dee Crescent.

Both men are expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court.