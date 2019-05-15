Image copyright Google Image caption Elliott travelled 200 miles to this branch of Gregg's in Glasgow

A 45-year-old man who admitted sending indecent images to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl has avoided jail.

On Wednesday, Alexander Elliott was put on the sex offenders' list and was put under supervision by the sheriff.

Police were alerted by a vigilante group called Wolfpack Hunters after Elliot travelled 200 miles to Glasgow, believing he was meeting "Poppy".

He was confronted by members of the group on arrival in the city.

The 45-year-old had come from Elgin in Moray to a Greggs branch in George Square last May, expecting to meet a 14-year-old he had been in touch with via WhatsApp and another app called Waplog.

Elliott passed on his phone number - despite being told he was chatting to an apparently underage girl.

Arranged meeting

He said at one point: "I think you look pretty."

Elliott asked for photos to be sent and claimed "Poppy" was his girlfriend - but that she should not tell her mum.

He went to arrange the meeting at Greggs.

Elliott was then faced by the Wolfpack group as he sat on a bench nearby.

Prosecutor Richard Hill said: "They confronted Elliott in George Square.

"He said he was there to meet a friend adding he was in love with her."

Elliott was arrested later that afternoon.

Police went on to find he had condoms and two mobile phones on him.

Sheriff Martin Jones ordered Elliott to be supervised for three years and put him on the sex offenders list.