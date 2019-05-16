Image copyright Ali Craigmile

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at the Hunterston terminal in North Ayrshire after a jetty crane caught fire in the Firth of Clyde.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four crews were mobilised after the alarm was raised shortly after 08:30 on Thursday.

Firefighters remain at the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.

It comes as site owners Peel Ports launch a public consultation on creating a new industrial hub there.