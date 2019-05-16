Image caption Police said four men were injured in the incident

Four men have been stabbed in a street brawl in Paisley.

Police said two men were found injured near Ferguslie Park at about 02:50 on Thursday, while another two injured men were traced to addresses nearby.

It followed reports of a disturbance at an underpass near Ferguslie Park Avenue in the town.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 26, were treated for stab wounds at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and later released. A 28-year-old man remains in hospital.

'More people'

Det Insp Robert Bowie said: "Officers are working to establish more details on the exact circumstances surrounding this disturbance and we are still trying to gather further information from the four men involved.

"Officers are checking CCTV footage as they believe that there were more people involved in this disturbance."

Mr Bowie urged anyone who was in the area in the early hours and witnessed the incident or who has information about those involved to come forward.