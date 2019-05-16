Three more staff members have been suspended at a school for children with additional needs in North Lanarkshire.

Police began investigating Motherwell's Clydeview School in March after evidence of "inappropriate restraint techniques" on pupils emerged.

In total, four members of school staff have now been suspended by the council.

The police investigation was launched after footage emerged of a young boy with autism being restrained at Clydeview.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire council told the BBC it was unable to comment whilst a disciplinary investigation into staff as the school was ongoing.

However, the BBC understands that the three members of staff recently suspended are classroom teaching assistants.

The first member of staff to be suspended in March is understood to be a teacher.

All have been suspended as a result of the council's investigation into the footage.

Police Scotland said its inquiries were ongoing.

Image caption The police investigation was launched after footage emerged of a young boy with autism being restrained at Clydeview

In March, North Lanarkshire officials alerted officers and sent parents a letter which said that evidence had been discovered of "what, on the face of it, appears to be inappropriate use of pupil restraint and inappropriate restraint techniques being used".

The letter said that the evidence concerned "a small number of pupils" and was "not current".

The video of the autistic boy being restrained is thought to date back to last summer.

Its emergence followed a critical inspection report on Clydeview by Education Scotland, which described the school as "weak" in two categories - Learning, Teaching and Assessment, and Raising Attainment and Achievement.

The school was also graded "unsatisfactory" on Ensuring Wellbeing, Equality and Inclusion, while inspectors also called for a series of measures, including a review of child protection documentation and additional staff training.

Last year Scotland's children and young people's commissioner expressed concern about the "ungoverned" and potentially illegal use of restraint and seclusion in the country's schools.

Bruce Adamson told The Guardian: "We are deeply concerned that significant physical interventions may be taking place without any kind of policy or procedure at local authority level to ensure the lawful and rights-compliant treatment of children."