Image caption Police said four men were injured in the incident

Police want to speak to two dog walkers and a workman seen on CCTV near where four men were stabbed.

The men were injured in an early-morning brawl involving up to six people in Paisley at 02:50 on Thursday.

After receiving treatment at the Royal Alexandra Hospital at Paisley, all four have since been discharged.

Police want to trace three people who may have information about the disturbance, which took place at an underpass in Ferguslie Park.

Det Insp Robert Bowie said two of the injured men, aged 28 and 26, raised the alarm after making their way to a nearby petrol station.

A police dog then traced spilled blood and the other two men, aged 20 and 18, were found at separate addresses.

"We are still trying to trace the last two men involved," the detective said.

"No-one else has come forward. However, it's possible that they too could have been injured and we need to make sure they are okay."

He said the reason for the disturbance had still to be established.

He added: "On checking CCTV, three people can be seen in the area at the time.- two people walking a white dog and a man in a works van, a small white box van with chevrons on the rear.

"I have no doubt that they would have seen what happened and would encourage them to contact police as what they saw could be pivotal to our inquiries.

"If for any reason they have concerns about contacting police direct, they can call Crimestoppers in confidence."