Image caption Officers are searching for Emma Faulds' body

A man has made a second court appearance over the murder of Emma Faulds.

Ms Faulds, 39, whose body has not been found, was last seen on April 28 in Fairfield Park, Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Ross Willox, who was charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice last week, returned to Ayr Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 40-year-old from Ayrshire made no plea and remains in custody.

Efforts to recover Ms Faulds' body have focused on the area of Barrhill, particularly along the A714 road between Girvan and Newton Stewart.

Earlier this week detectives appealed for information on the movements of two black cars on the A714 - a Mercedes and a Jaguar - as part of the inquiry.

The Mercedes was seen on Monday 29 April, while the Jaguar was sighted the following day.