Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption David Collins must spend at least 26 years in prison

A convicted killer has been jailed for life for murdering a man in a machete attack, chopping up his body and dumping his torso in a wheelie bin.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that David Collins, 46, beheaded 32-year-old Kevin Bishop after killing him at his home in Paisley in July 2018.

Collins admitted dismembering his victim's body, but had denied murder.

However, he was found guilty after a trial. Judge Lady Rae ordered him to serve at least 26 years in prison.

After his conviction it emerged that Collins had a previous conviction for culpable homicide. He killed his father - also called David - in an attack with a sword.

Image caption Kevin Bishop's torso was found in a bin outside Collins' flat

Lady Rae described the murder of Mr Bishop as "despicable and sickening" and said Collins had shown no remorse.

She told him: "It would appear that for some reason, if there was one, that you effectively beheaded him (Mr Bishop).

"You then went to elaborate lengths to destroy evidence which might have implicated you in what appeared to be a motiveless killing."

She said his victim's family had been unable to "properly put his body to rest".

The trial heard that Mr Bishop had been reported missing by his family.

Police later found his heavily-bound torso in a wheelie bin near Collins' flat. His head, arms and legs were never recovered.

Collins claimed during the trial that he had been acting in self-defence when he inflicted a fatal blow on Mr Bishop with a machete.

'Extremely disturbing'

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus, from Police Scotland's Major Investigations Team, said: "This was an extremely disturbing case which saw a man murdered and then disposed of in the most brutal of ways.

"David Collins is a very dangerous and callous individual and it is a relief that he has been taken out of our community, and will no longer be free to harm others.

"The trial has been a distressing time for the family of Kevin Bishop, who have had to sit and listen to the gruesome details of how their loved one died.

"I would like to thank them for the support they gave the inquiry team throughout this process and I hope that today's outcome provides them with some sort of comfort."

The officer said Mr Bishop was last seen by his family on 28 July last year in the Ferguslie Park area of Paisley and was reported missing on 4 August.

Det Ch Insp Fergus added: "Kevin's remains have not been fully recovered and it is vital that we find them in order to allow his family to grieve properly."