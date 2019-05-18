Image copyright Getty Images

More than 4,000 pipers and drummers will be in Paisley later to take part in The British Pipe Band Championships.

The event, said to be only second in size to the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, will feature 123 bands from across the UK.

Renfrewshire Council said last year's event attracted 17,000 people to the town's St James' Playing Fields.

It is estimated the event will generate more than £300,000 for the local economy.