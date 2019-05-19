Image copyright Mark F Gibson Image caption Drum Major Charles E Brown from Empire Pipe Band in New York was among the competitors

A band from Ireland has triumphed at one of the world's largest piping events.

Dublin-based St Laurence O'Toole took the British Pipe Band Championships title in Paisley on Saturday.

More than 120 bands and 4,000 pipers from as far as the US, Belgium and Denmark travelled to Scotland for the competition.

School bands also took part in an event which is expected to generate more than £300,000 for the local economy.

Image copyright Mark F Gibson Image caption St Laurence O'Toole took the British Pipe Band Championships title at St James' Playing Fields in Paisley

Image copyright Mark F Gibson Image caption More than 120 bands took part in the championships

Image copyright Mark F Gibson Image caption A female competitor tunes her pipes

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "The British Championships are the first of our five major championships taking place throughout the summer and we saw a top-class display of piping and drumming from the world's best.

"Once again, the people of Renfrewshire came out in numbers to support the event - Paisley is a great location and host venue, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the town over the next two years."