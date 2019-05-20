Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Brown was attacked after a night out at the Cleddans bar in Clydebank

A drug addict who murdered a stranger who confronted him for hanging about in the street has been jailed for 17 years.

Daniel Devlin knifed Dominic Brown, 32, in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, last August.

Devlin had been freed early from jail having earlier flouted a supervision order for a previous blade crime.

The 47-year-old had been in the area looking to buy heroin before he attacked Mr Brown.

A judge heard Mr Brown and a friend had "pulled up" Devlin for loitering outside one of their houses and for raking through bins.

The victim staggered to his own home after being struck, but never recovered.

Devlin pleaded guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Mulholland told him he had "callously" inflicted an injury that had left "little chance of survival".

The court heard Devlin, of Glasgow's Garthamlock area, had 68 previous convictions stretching back to when he was 16.

Image caption Mr Brown pulled up Mr Devlin for loitering outside his friend's house before being knifed

Joiner Mr Brown - who had never been in trouble with the police - had been out with his friend Stephen Morgan at the Cleddans pub in Clydebank before he was attacked.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said Mr Brown did not know Devlin, but that his friend knew him from the local area.

Ms Barron said: "Mr Morgan had become aware of Devlin being nearby.

"He and Mr Brown began to pull him up for hanging around the front of Mr Morgan's house whilst under the influence.

"Mr Morgan was also annoyed with Devlin for going through bins.

"At some point Devlin responded to the remarks by giving them some cheek."

Collapsed in kitchen

The men challenged Devlin before Mr Brown went home.

Devlin then returned to his wife's flat and grabbed a knife.

Mr Brown, meantime, was heading back to the pub and within three minutes of leaving his home, he was stabbed by Devlin.

The attack was witnessed by a number of people.

Ms Barron said CCTV captured the victim "clutching his right hand side".

The prosecutor added: "Mr Brown was backing away from Devlin when he was stabbed once to the torso."

Mr Brown returned home before collapsing in his kitchen where was helped by his mother.

He was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead later that evening.

Catastrophic injury

Lord Mulholland told Devlin the jail term would have been 18 years but for his guilty plea.

The judge added: "This was a young man - a son, a father and a brother.

"He was loved by his family and his life was callously taken by you.

"He suffered a catastrophic injury with little chance of survival.

"Your record shows that you are no stranger to carrying a knife and have convictions for violence."

Devlin's wife Donna Marie Simpson had also faced a murder charge, but her not guilty plea was accepted.