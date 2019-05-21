Image copyright Davie Kane

Police are investigating reports that a 17-year-old girl has been raped in Glasgow city centre.

Renfrew Lane remains cordoned off by police at Hope Street, following the attack on Friday evening.

A spokeswoman confirmed that officers were carrying out inquiries into the incident after receiving details of the attack on Sunday.

Detectives remain at the scene and have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.