Glasgow & West Scotland

Cyclist seriously injured in lorry crash in Glasgow

  • 22 May 2019
cyclist and lorry crash on Nithsdale Drive
Image caption Police have said the road will remain closed for several hours

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a lorry in the south side of Glasgow.

Police were called to the scene at Nithsdale Drive, near Pollokshaws Road, at 09:15.

Officers said the road would remain closed for several hours while their inquires continue.

