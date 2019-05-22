Cyclist seriously injured in lorry crash in Glasgow
A cyclist has been seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a lorry in the south side of Glasgow.
Police were called to the scene at Nithsdale Drive, near Pollokshaws Road, at 09:15.
Officers said the road would remain closed for several hours while their inquires continue.