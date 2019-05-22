Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Anthony Ferns drove to his house after the attack but collapsed in the street

Four men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed in his car in Glasgow.

Anthony Ferns was in his blue Audi A3 in Crebar Street, Thornliebank, when he was attacked on 18 April.

The 33-year-old managed to drive to his home in Roukenburn Street before collapsing in front of his mother.

A police spokesman said the arrested men - who are aged 33, 44, 49 and 63 - had been released pending further inquiries.

Officers have previously said they believed Mr Ferns was heading home when his car stopped at the junction of Crebar Street and Roukenburn Street.

A man is thought to have approached the car and spoken to him through the driver's window before attacking him.