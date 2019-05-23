Image copyright Press Team Image caption Frank Cairney was jailed for four years over the attacks which dated back to the 1980s

An ex-Celtic Boys Club manager jailed for sexually abusing young footballers has lost a bid to be released on bail while appealing his conviction.

Frank Cairney, 83, was sentenced to four years in prison on nine charges dating back to the 1980s.

He had asked to be granted bail on health grounds but the request was turned down by a judge at the Appeal Court in Edinburgh.

Cairney was acquitted of similar charges 20 years ago.

His trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court last December heard his victims had suffered badly from the abuse.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly described Cairney as a "wolf in sheep's clothing".

Cairney is among four former Celtic Boys Club coaches to be convicted of child sex abuse in recent months.

'Deep regret'

In November, Boys Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for six years, while another coach, teacher Gerald King, was also convicted of abusing boys at a school.

Earlier this month, 73-year-old Jim McCafferty was given a further jail sentence after admitting a series of child sex abuse crimes.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months after he admitted 12 charges related to attacks on 10 teenage boys between 1972 and 1996.

He was already serving a jail term for abuse.

After the conviction of Torbett, Celtic expressed "deep regret" for the victims but stressed the boys club was a separate entity.

The club made a similar statement following the conviction of Cairney.