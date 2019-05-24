Joseph Devine, the former Bishop of Motherwell, has died. He was 82.

The president of the Bishops' Conference of Scotland, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, has paid tribute to his "distinguished ministry" as a priest and bishop.

Archbishop Leo Cushley, a former priest in the Diocese of Motherwell, said that he had learned a great deal from him as a young priest.

Bishop Devine retired in May 2013 after 30 years as Bishop of Motherwell.

Bishop Gilbert said: "On behalf of the Bishops' Conference of Scotland I would like to offer Bishop Devine's family our deepest and most prayerful sympathies.

"During his active years as a bishop, he made a lasting and significant contribution to work of the Bishops' Conference.

"I will pray for the repose of his soul and celebrate Mass for him."

'Wise pastor'

Joseph Devine was born in Glasgow and attended primary school in Kirkintilloch.

After studying at St Mary's College, Blairs, and St Peter's College, Cardross, he was ordained in June 1960.

He served as a priest in a number of roles in Glasgow and Helensburgh before being ordained as a bishop in 1977.

Archbishop Cushley said: "I will always remember Bishop Joseph Devine with affection and respect.

"He was a generous and wise pastor of souls and as a young priest I learned a great deal from him.

"He dedicated himself generously to celebrating Word and Sacrament, especially among the young people of Motherwell, and we owe him a great debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace."

Retirement

Bishop Devine died on Thursday at Wishaw General Hospital.

The church said the date of his funeral would be "advised in due course".

His successor as bishop of Motherwell, Bishop Joseph Toal, added: "Although he was very ill through the last days of his life he was still very alert and very much himself. I suspect he would have liked to have lived another couple of days to know the outcome of Saturday's Scottish Cup Final.

"I thank those who nursed him through his last week on earth and those who attended to him at home through the years since his retirement.

"We commend his soul to God and look forward to celebrating his funeral and giving thanks for all he offered to the Lord and his people as priest and bishop."