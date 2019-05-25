Ayrshire rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge
- 25 May 2019
Train services in Ayrshire have been seriously disrupted after a lorry struck a railway bridge.
The bridge affected was between Barassie and Troon.
Services between Glasgow Central and Ayr were forced to terminate at Kilwinning.
Engineers were called to check the structure of the bridge and by 12:00 the line had reopened.