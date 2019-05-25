Teenage boy arrested after Castlemilk death
- 25 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by police in connection with the death of a man in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.
Officers had responded to reports of the man being attacked in Stravanan Street at about 10:50 on Friday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has now been identified as Daniel McGuigan, who was 35. Police have said inquiries into the death are continuing.