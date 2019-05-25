Image caption Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by police in connection with the death of a man in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

Officers had responded to reports of the man being attacked in Stravanan Street at about 10:50 on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been identified as Daniel McGuigan, who was 35. Police have said inquiries into the death are continuing.