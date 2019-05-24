Image copyright Google

A man has been left scarred for life after being attacked with a blade in Glasgow.

The 44-year-old suffered significant facial injuries in the attack by a man who was dressed all in white.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident happened in Bangorshill Street in the Carwadric area of the city at about 21:00 on Thursday. They are investigating whether it was a targeted attack.

The attacker made off towards Thornliebank.

Det Con Paul McKenna, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim will be scarred for life as a result of this attack and we are investigating the possibility that it was targeted.

"The area would have been reasonably busy around the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or noticed a man dressed in white, to please come forward."