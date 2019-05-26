Celtic parade curtailed over safety fears

Image copyright PA Image caption The parade made its way to the east end of Glasgow before it was called to a halt

A parade to celebrate Celtic's treble Treble victory had to be curtailed due to safety fears, the club has said.

Thousands of supporters spilled onto the roads as an open-top bus carried players from Hampden Park after the Scottish Cup final.

The parade made its way to the east end of Glasgow before police took the decision to bring it to a halt.

Celtic said they hoped to have another event to celebrate the victory ''in the near future''.

The club tweeted: ''Due to safety concerns, the bus parade, on the advice of @policescotland, had to be rerouted. There were numerous supporters on the road and the safety of our fans will always be our priority.

"While this is unfortunate, it is outwith our control and we hope to have another event in the near future to celebrate today's momentous occasion.''

Earlier the club had tweeted a warning to fans gathering on Saltmarket and Gallowgate, urging them to "get off the road otherwise the Parade will not be able to go ahead".

Celtic secured a historic treble of domestic trophies for the third consecutive season as Odsonne Edouard's two goals gave the Parkhead side a 2-1 win over Hearts.