Former Celtic star Harry Hood dies aged 74

Image copyright SNS Group Image caption Harry Hood made 310 appearances for Celtic during the 1960s and 70s

Former Celtic player Harry Hood has died aged 74.

Hood made 310 appearances for the Parkhead club between 1969 and 1976, scoring 123 goals.

As well as Celtic, the striker played for Clyde, Sunderland, Motherwell, Queen of the South and San Antonio Thunder.

A Celtic statement said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Harry's family and friends at this extremely sad time."

During his Celtic career, Hood won six Scottish league championships, four Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He went on to own a string of pubs and restaurants in the Glasgow area.

The club added: "Hood deserves his place in Celtic folklore. He wasn't a Lisbon Lion or a Quality Street Kid, but he fitted in perfectly at Celtic.

"He had the X-Factor that helped the team win games and in many ways he was the classic Celtic player. His record of 123 goals and 12 major honours stands comparison with the greats."