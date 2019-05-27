Image copyright Google

A 54-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Glasgow's west end on Saturday afternoon.

She was walking from the underpass at St George's Cross station towards St George's Road at about 14:00 when she was confronted.

The man carried out an indecent act on himself and tried to grab her as she passed, but she managed to get away.

Officers are trying to establish whether it is linked to a second incident on Saturday.

The first victim described her attacker as clean-shaven, in his mid-20s, white, with untidy dark brown hair.

He was wearing an olive-coloured denim jacket, dark trousers and dark shoes.

Second assault

Police are investigating whether it is linked to another incident, which happened at about 16:00, when a 25-year-old woman was in the Botanic Gardens, near to the Arboretum.

A man exposed himself but did not try to grab her.

This suspect is described as white, between 18 to 25 years old, 5 ft 7 in with light stubble.

He was wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket, baseball cap and dark trousers.

PC Daryl Haddow, of Police Scotland, said: "These incidents were very distressing for the women involved and we are trying to get as much information as we can to track the man or men involved.

"Whether the two incidents are linked has still to be established."