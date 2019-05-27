Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the junction of Maxwell Square and Leslie Street in the Pollokshields area

Police are appealing for more information after a man had a gun pointed at him from a car in Glasgow.

The incident happened at about 17:10 on Friday at the junction of Maxwell Square and Leslie Street in the Pollokshields area of the city.

A witness reported that a man in the front passenger seat of a three or five series grey BMW car pointed the gun at a man in the street.

Police said no one was injured, and the gun was not fired.

Det Con David Adam, of Police Scotland, said: "This would have been a frightening incident for the man who had the firearm pointed at him.

"This is a busy junction and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the incident to contact me as a matter of urgency."

The man pointing the gun from the car is described as being white and wearing a black jacket with a white logo on the sleeve.

The man in the street is described as being white, bald and about 5ft 5in. He was wearing dark clothing.