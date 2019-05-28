Glasgow & West Scotland

Major delays on M74 after forklift fell off truck

  • 28 May 2019
Drivers are facing major delays on the M74 after a forklift fell off an HGV in Glasgow.

Traffic Scotland said all northbound lanes between Maryville (Junction 4) and Daldowie (Junction 3a) are currently closed.

Diversions are in place and traffic is coming off at Maryville.

