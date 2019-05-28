Image caption Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene

Two men and a teenager have appeared in court charged with the murder of Daniel McGuigan.

David Sharp, 37, John Brookhouse, 34, and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Mr McGuigan, 35, was attacked in front of his workmates on Stravanan Street in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

He was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident, which happened at about 10:50 on Friday.

All three accused were remanded in custody by Sheriff Ian Miller and will return to court next week.