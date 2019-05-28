Image caption Przemek Krawczyk and Duncan MacDougall died on board the Nancy Glen

A criminal investigation into the sinking of a fishing boat in which two men died has been dropped.

The Nancy Glen went down in Loch Fyne on 18 January 2018 with Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawcyk, 38, on board. Their bodies were recovered last month.

The Crown Office has told BBC Scotland a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held.

It is understood that the Marine Accident Investigation Branch is due to publish its final report soon.

Both men lived in Tarbert.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Nancy Glen was recovered from the loch last April

A major search was launched by police and coastguard teams after the boat sank.

The alarm had been raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

A specialist lifting barge was used to bring the wreck to the surface last April and the bodies of Mr MacDougall and Mr Krawczyk were recovered.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) had previously conducted a seabed survey of the ship, which had been lying at a depth of more than 140m (459ft).

The MAIB said at the time it had now plans to raise the boat but the the Clyde Fishermen's Association raised nearly £300,000 through crowdfunding to finance a salvage operation to retrieve the bodies.

The Scottish government then stepped in to fund the operation to retrieve the boat, and the money previously raised was used to support the families of the men who died.