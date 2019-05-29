Image caption The bodies were found in a flat on Culbin Drive, Knightswood

The deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were discovered in a flat in Glasgow are being treated as suspicious.

The pair have been named as Elizabeth McShane, 39, and Hugh Sinclair, 33.

Police had initially treated the deaths as unexplained following the discovery of the bodies at 10:50 on Monday in Culbin Drive in Knightswood.

Officers confirmed the deaths were now being treated as suspicious following post-mortem examinations.

Police Scotland said an extensive investigation was under way to establish what happened to the couple and that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.