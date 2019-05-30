Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption An artists' impression of the work which will feature a hotel and bars

The banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow city centre could be transformed to make way for homes, a hotel and bars.

City council bosses have pledged £25m towards regenerating Custom House Quay, which stretches from Victoria Bridge towards The Clutha pub.

The land is not currently occupied due to concerns about the "structural integrity" of the quay walls.

It is hoped the project, which will be funded as part of the City Deal scheme, would see 20m of new wall constructed.

The local authority has given BBC Scotland artists' impressions of the proposed development.

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Aerial views of the development

Image copyright Glasgow City Council

The council aims to turn the area in to an "attractive waterfront destination" with a mix of "residential, hotel and commercial uses" along with space for bars and restaurants.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: "Custom House Quay is very important both in terms of its location on the riverside in the city centre, close to Buchanan Street and St Enoch Square, and as an attractive development opportunity.

"Glasgow City Region City Deal funding means that its redevelopment can now take place.

"Investment in strategic sites on the Clyde is currently taking place at Glasgow Harbour and at Tradeston with the Barclays campus, and the development of Custom House Quay would be another step towards realising the full potential of the waterfront."

If the proposals get planning approval, construction will start in 2022 with the project being completed in Spring 2024.